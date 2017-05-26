× As a precaution St. Jude is limiting who is allowed to enter their campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Due to the shooting at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel St. Jude has announced that they are limiting who is allowed to enter their campus.

They stated that they are doing this as a precautionary measure for the health, welfare, and safety of patients, their families and staff.

According to St. Jude scheduled employees, patients and their families are the only ones allowed to enter at this time.

St. Jude said that the third and Lauderdale Street Gates will be closed until further notice.

With all other gates fully operational.

WREG is following this story and will update you as we recieve more information.