Arrest made in attempted murder of Northaven man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is behind bars for a shooting that injured a Northaven man earlier this week.

Jerime Henderson is scheduled to be in court Friday morning for attempted second-degree murder.

Deputies said he shot the victim during a fight on Breckenwood Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The victim went to a nearby fire station for help.

He is now recovering.

Henderson was on the run until late Wednesday evening when he was taken into custody.