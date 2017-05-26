Arrest made in attempted murder of Northaven man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is behind bars for a shooting that injured a Northaven man earlier this week.
Jerime Henderson is scheduled to be in court Friday morning for attempted second-degree murder.
Deputies said he shot the victim during a fight on Breckenwood Drive Tuesday afternoon.
The victim went to a nearby fire station for help.
He is now recovering.
Henderson was on the run until late Wednesday evening when he was taken into custody.
