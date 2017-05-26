Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote.

“We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans, and all affected by this tragedy,” she added. “They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”