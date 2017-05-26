× 7th grader given ‘Most Likely To Become A Terrorist’ award by teacher

HOUSTON — Certificates are meant to recognize achievements, but one out of Houston received a failing grade.

“Most likely to become a terrorist.”

That’s the award 7th grader Lizeth Villanueva received during a mock awards ceremony this week at Anthony Aguirre Junior High.

“They just found it as a joke.”

She said the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” said Lizeth.

“Was she serious?”

“Yes, she was laughing about it.”

It was no laughing matter to Lizeth’s mom.

“I read it twice, I’m like ‘What is this?!'”

Ena Hernandez said her daughter is in an advanced academic program and has never had a discipline problem.

“It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman. It doesn’t look good because everything that’s going on right now.”

They said the principal personally apologized during a meeting at the school.

Meanwhile, the district sent out a statement that said, in part, “Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district’s vision, mission and educational goals for our students.”

The district would not confirm the names of any teachers because it’s a personnel matter, but said those involved are being disciplined in accordance with policy.

“What do you hope happens to the teacher?”

“Get fired, at least, or something.”

Lizeth hasn’t been back to class since receiving her certificate.