Woman indicted in September drive-by shooting that killed man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted in a homicide that happened in September 2016.

Alvino Johnson 39, was shot and killed. Jimmiko Driskell, 21, was indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in his death.

Investigators learned two women in a car were in the 200 block of Leath Street looking for another woman. The suspect, Jimmiko Driskell, returned multiple times to look for that person.

The last time she came to the location she got into an argument with men who were there, police said.

Police said she pointed an AR-15 out of the window of her car and fired multiple shots, one of which hit the victim.

Police found the victim several hours later. He was identified as Alvino Johnson, 39.

Driskell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond.