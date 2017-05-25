× University of Memphis student missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis student is missing.

A City Watch alert has been issued for Angela Sheng, 26.

According to the alert, she left her home in the 4700 block of Gladeside Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. She was headed to the campus to take her exams, but no one has seen or heard from her since she left.

She is at risk of harming herself, according to the alert.

Sheng is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound Asian woman with a slim build, pale complexion and long black hair.

If you see her or know where she may be, call police at 545-2677.