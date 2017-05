MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video of an aggravated robbery at a local motel.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the Quality Inn located on South Camilla Street.

Employees said two men entered the business pointing guns.

They took money from the register and then fled the scene.

Neither suspect has been arrested at this point.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.