Oxford community gathers to help return child's missing 'Lamby'

OXFORD, Miss. — Late Wednesday evening Oxford Police Department tweeted a picture of a little girl’s lost stuffed animal.

“Lamby” was last seen at the Kroger, where they did an extensive search for it.

OPD and the family received an overwhelming response from the community.

After OPD sent the tweet, 10 businesses offered rewards to whoever finds it.

Ole Miss Football offered two tickets to the South Alabama Game, there were $325 worth of gift cards from a variety of businesses and much more.

When many of these businesses were asked why they decided to provide a reward, many said that they could relate to either the little girl or the parents.

If you find “Lamby” contact OPD at (662) 232-2400.