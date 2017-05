× Overturned vehicle blocks lanes on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers may want to avoid I-240 southbound Interstate 240 southbound at Norris Road.

A vehicle has overturned there around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are on the scene, and the right lanes are blocked.

The scene is expected to be cleared around 9 p.m.

We’re waiting to hear about any injuries.