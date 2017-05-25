MPD: Teen held at gunpoint taking out the trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are searching for two armed robbers who held up a teen just taking out the trash in the middle of the afternoon.

It happened on Croydon in the Airport Area.

He told police he was at the curb when a silver car pulled up and two strangers jumped out.

They reportedly aimed their guns at him then shoved him back into the home.

He told police they forced him on the ground and threatened his life if he looked up.

The teen didn't move for nearly 15 minutes as the thieves reportedly took TVs, a play station, computers, even the teen's graduation money.

"Matter of fact, they say he had just graduated the day before," said a neighbor.

The neighbor came home to the large crime scene Tuesday. His house backs up the victim's. He didn't want to show his face for safety reasons.

"It's just too close to home especially in my backyard," he said. "I've been here about 25 years, so this is the first time anything like that happened over here."

Other neighbors were too afraid to talk on camera but told us they're on edge since these robbers haven't been caught.

Investigators spent hours looking for fingerprints and pulling security footage from nearby houses.

Police said the robbers got away in a silver Nissan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.