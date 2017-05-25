× Johns Hopkins to pay $190 million to patients allegedly recorded by doctor

BALTIMORE — More than 8,000 patients at Johns Hopkins are being compensated after investigators say a doctor recorded them without their knowledge.

Investigators believe the gynecologist, Dr. Nikita Levy, secretly recorded them using cameras in pens.

After years of going through the legal process, settlement checks will start going out next week.

CBS News reported each victim was placed in categories which considered damages and emotional distress, impact on their lives and individual vulnerability.

Compensation will range from $1,800 to more than $27,000. In all, Johns Hopkins agreed to pay $190 million.

Dr. Levy killed himself after the allegations surfaced.