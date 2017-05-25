× Dani Mathers sentenced for posting ‘body shaming’ photo

LOS ANGELES — Model Dani Mathers pleaded no contest to charges after she posted a naked photo of a 71-year-old woman inside a gym locker room.

On Wednesday, the judge ordered Mathers perform 30 days of graffiti removal and to three years probation, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In July, Mathers received backlash after she posted the picture of the woman with the caption “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

She later apologized publicly to the woman.

“That was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do,” Mathers said. “I know that body-shaming is wrong. That is not the type of person I am.”

She has been banned for all La Fitness locations.