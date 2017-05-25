× Spice up grilling season with a Tennessee Brisket recipe!

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, which means it’s time to fire up the grill!

Patrick Gilbert is Executive Chef at Owen Brennan’s.

Tennessee Brisket

– 5-7 pound Brisket

– 1 lb. Brown Sugar

– 1 Bulb Garlic

– 3 cups Whisky

– 8 cups Chicken Stock (no Msg)

– Salt and Pepper as needed

Cut slats into brisket and insert garlic. Season brisket with salt and pepper. Sear brisket on hot grill on both sides. Add brisket to metal pan. Add brown sugar evenly on top of brisket. Pour 2 cups whisky on top of brisket (extra cup is for you to enjoy) add chicken stock in pan. Cover pan with foil, cut a few holes in foil and put back on grill. Add smoking chips to grill and cover. Add charcoal as needed. Let cook for 2.5 to 3 hours.

Remove from grill and strain liquid into pot. Let liquid come to boil and reduce by half. Slice brisket against grain. Serve with sauce.

Optional Home Made Chicken Stock

– 1 3 lbs. & up Whole Chicken

– 1 Stalk Celery

– 3 Onions

– 2 Carrots

– 1 bunch Fresh Thyme

– 2 tbsps. Black Peppercorn

– 5 Garlic Cloves

– 2 gallons Water

– ½ cup Dale’s Seasoning

Put all ingredients in pot and bring to a boil. Turn to simmer for 1 hour. Strain and ready to use

Slaw

– 1 head Green Cabbage

– 2 Carrots

– 1 Red Onion

– 1 bunch Green Onion

– ½ cup Soy Sauce

– 2 tbsps. Sesame Seed Oil

– 1 tbsp. Aji-mirin

– 2 tbsps. Sambal

Slice all vegetables to desired size. Mix all other ingredients together and toss with vegetables. Ready to serve