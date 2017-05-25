Congressional candidate allegedly ‘body slams’ reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTANA -- "Get the hell out of here."

"Jesus!"

Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is facing a charge of misdemeanor assault for allegedly body slamming a reporter.

It happened as The Guardian's Ben Jacobs was asking Gianforte about the healthcare plan.

Gianforte: "Talk to you about that later."

Reporter: "Yeah, but there's not going to be time."

Gianforte: "Speak with Shane, please."

Sound: Reported body slam

Gianforte: "I'm sick and tired of you guys."

Gianforte could be heard on audio tape shouting after the alleged body slam.

"Last time you did the same thing. Are you with The Guardian?"

"Yes, and you just broke my glasses... You just body slammed me and broke my glasses."

"Get the hell out of here."

"You'd like me to get out of here and I also would like to call the police."

Gianforte's campaign said Jacobs entered the office without permission, shoved a recorder in his face and asked badgering questions.

"After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground," a statement from the campaign said.

But eye witnesses contradicted that version of events.

Callatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said four witnesses were being interviewed.

He acknowledged that he made a one-time donation to the candidate's campaign earlier this year, but that that will have no bearing on the case.