× Clean Sweep: WREG ranks #1 in all weekday newscasts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3, Tribune Broadcasting’s Memphis station, was ranked #1 in every single weekday newscast during the May sweeps measurement period for the first time since July of 2014.

WREG topped other stations in every head-to-head ratings race, including: early morning through 7AM, 9AM, Noon, 4PM, 4:30PM, 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

In addition to winning weekdays, WREG topped the ratings in all but one weekend newscast.

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28 day period from April 27—May24.

WREG has been ranked #1 in local news for more than five years now. Adding wins at 9AM and 6PM makes for a complete weekday local news victory .

“Our team’s number one goal is to put our audience first,” said News Director Bruce Moore. “The fact that viewers reciprocated by choosing us makes me proud of the team’s commitment. It’s very humbling.”

“It lifts our spirits that Memphis viewers invited us into their homes, and our goal was and is always is to give the best the market has to offer,” added President and General Manager Ron Walter. “We thank viewers for keeping us close, and our pledge is to never let them down.”

Here are complete live + same-day viewing household numbers by time period:

WEEKDAY NEWS

WREG News Channel 3 wins mornings until most local news ends at 7AM.

WREG Live at 9:00 wins against WHBQ’s and WATN’s local news offerings.

WREG News Channel 3 wins midday news, doubling the ratings of head-to-head competitor WMC at Noon, and nearly doubling 11AM newscast ratings for WHBQ.

WREG News Channel 3 wins at 4, 4:30, 5:00, 6:00 and 10PM too. WHBQ is third, except at 9PM, where they beat WLMT’s 9PM Newscast—the only other local newscast in that time period.

WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Glenn Carver is the highest rated local sports program on any medium, winning its time period—10:15-10:30.

WEEKEND NEWS

WREG News Channel 3 is also the top-rated news on Saturday and Sunday mornings, Saturday early evenings, and Saturday and Sunday at 10PM.

WREG-TV News Channel 3 is owned by Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming.

Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approximately 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online.

Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV.

Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel.

For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.