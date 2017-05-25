× Bulldogs rally past Arkansas to stay unbeaten in SEC Tourney

HOOVER, Ala-Brent Rooker had an RBI double and Cody Brown drew a bases loaded walk to help Mississippi State produce a ninth-inning rally in a 4-3 victory over Arkansas Thursday in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Riley Self pitched a scoreless ninth to complete the comeback and earn his sixth save.

The Bulldogs (36-22) face top-seeded Florida Friday in the winner’s bracket. The Razorbacks (39-16) face an elimination game Thursday against Auburn.

The double by SEC player of the year Rooker scored Ryan Gridley, who led off with a single. Jake Mangum followed with a bunt single and Hunter Stovall was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Brown.

Peyton Plumlee (6-1) pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the Bulldogs.

For Arkansas, Luke Bonfield hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Jack Kenley added an RBI double in the second.