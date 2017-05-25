× Baton Rouge man accused of hiding in ex’s attic, attacking her, son

BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old is behind bars after allegedly living in his ex-girlfriend’s attic before attacking her as she guarded a young child.

On May 3, authorities believe Taylor Broussard came out of hiding and got into an argument with the victim.

As she shielded the child, the suspect began hitting her with his fists before pulling out a knife and threatening the woman, WWL reported.

He then went on a rampage through her room, slashing her bed sheets, cutting through her mattress and breaking other items in the room.

Somehow, the victim and the child were able to get away and call for help.

When law enforcement arrived, they discovered bedding, water bottles and food leading them to believe Broussard had been hiding inside the woman’s home and stalking her.

The suspect was arrested just recently.

He is being charged with two counts of staking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property.