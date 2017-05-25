× App gives parents real-time view of classroom

NEW YORK — Want to keep an eye on your kids while they’re at school?

There’s an app for that.

It’s called ClassDojo and it allows what teachers and students to share what they are doing in real time.

The company said since launching in 2011, about 90 percent of elementary and middle schools in the US have adopted the social network.

It’s even being used in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Parents using the app can get notifications for updates on their child’s performance and even send direct messages to teachers.