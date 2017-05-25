× AAA’s Tow To Go program available Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 35 million Americans traveling Memorial Day weekend, AAA is urging drivers to plan ahead if their celebrations include alcohol.

That could mean choosing a designated driver, getting the number for a cab company or finding other safe ways home.

Another option: Utilizing AAA’s Tow To Go service.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Tennesseans can call the service and request a ride to a safe location within 10 miles. They will also tow your car for free.

All you have to do is call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The free service ends Tuesday at 6 a.m.