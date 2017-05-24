Young man with strong work ethic gets lawn mower surprise

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Q’Yaron Godson is on the hunt for a summer job.

“I’m getting older, but I have to find something to do. I can’t just sit in the house and play on my life. I have to get outside and do something.”

“He loves to do things beyond a little 11-year-old’s thoughts,” said his mother, Katrina Godson.

He loves to fix things like his dad’s motorcycle and he cuts grass for his church, so he asked a local lawn care company for a job.

When they said no, he went back and asked if he could help them find a used mower.

“If I can’t find a job, I’m going to make a job.”

“I thought it was pretty interesting that the young man is only in the fourth grade and he really wants to work..we need to give him a shot,” said Bobby West with Grasshoppers Lawn Care.

The local business reached out to the man who repairs their gear.

“I just admired him for trying. Most kids nowadays don’t want to do things like that.”

So, they decided to surprise him with a new lawn mower, weed eater and gas cans, promising to show him the ropes.

Q’Yaron became emotional and expressed his gratitude for the generosity.

“I was going to fall out crying. I just want them to know I’m very thankful to have everything that I have now, and God bless them all.”