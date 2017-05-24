× Whitehaven family homeless after fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven family is homeless after their home was destroyed by an early morning fire.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Hickman St. — which is near Holmes Road and I-55 just north of the TN/MS state line.

Firefighters say flames were coming through the roof when they arrived.

It took them about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Luckily, everyone inside was able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.