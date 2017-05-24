× Two teens arrested in separate murder cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are now behind bars, accused in two separate murders in the Memphis area.

According to police, Raydarrian Jones was charged in the November 2016 murder of Dreco Styles at the Hillview Apartments.

Jones is only 16 years old.

Teriyona Winton,15, was also arrested recently in connection to a murder back in April.

Authorities said Deago Brown was gunned down in the doorway of a Binghampton convenience store.

We still don’t know a motive.