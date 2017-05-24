× Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun sequel

AUSTRALIA — While in Australia promoting The Mummy, Actor Tom Cruise was asked about a rumor that so many are hoping to be true.

“Before we let you go, rumors of a Top Gun 2…. are they true? Please say it’s true,” said presenter Sam Armytage.

“It’s true,” replied Cruise. “It’s definitely happening.”

“You’re the first people I’ve said it to, you asked me and so I’m telling you.”

The 1986 film was directed by Tony Scott and stared Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer and Meg Ryan.

According to USA Today, a sequel has been one of producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s goals for a long time.

Cruise went on to say that filming will probably begin sometime in the next year.

No other details were given.