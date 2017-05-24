Teachers caught on camera throwing punches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Middle school students scream as a teacher and a staff member get into a fight right in front of their desks.

This brawl happened Friday afternoon at Stone Mountain Middle School.

A student recorded most of the fight on her cellphone.

The women are throwing punches and pulling hair. Another adult has to get in the middle to break it up.

"They looked like boxers in there. That's how many blows they was throwing," said Julia Berry.

Her daughter was inside the classroom and watched the fight unfold.

She wants the women fired.

"Letting them know it's okay to fight if you can't deal with a problem. This is how you deal with it, you punch the teacher in the face?"

After this fight was finally broken up, students said school officials came into the classroom, went through their cell phones and made them delete any evidence of it.

"Don't tell nobody, keep it to yourself. Like what is that to keep to yourself teachers fighting?"

The Dekalb County School District said it's not aware of staff going through the students' phones.

The communications director did say he would send the media a statement, but only after he'd seen a copy of the video so he could review it.

That statement said in part, "Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment.

Following due process, DCSD will act swiftly and decisively to hold those employees accountable for their actions."

"They didn't even send a letter or nothing saying that the teachers were fighting and the kids were in jeopardy. Nothing, and this was at 2:30 so the kids were still in school," said Berry.

After the media got involved, she said the school sent out a letter saying, "Safety and security procedures are in place to help maintain a safe campus. Anyone who created an unsafe learning environment for our students will receive swift disciplinary actions."