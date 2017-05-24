× SCS: District has not received TN Ready scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Ready scores will not be ready by the end of the year.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson told WREG the district has not received any test scores as of Tuesday.

The scores will not be included in the students’ final grade.

This is not the first time the state has had trouble with the standardized tests.

Just last year, the test ended up not getting completely sent out and the scores were not counted.

State education leaders told WREG in April they expected this year to run smoother after they made adjustments like changing technology companies, shortening the state test and phasing into online assessments.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman is working to learn more on this story.

http://wreg.com/2017/05/24/scs-district-has-not-received-tn-ready-scores/