Pope, President Trump discuss peace in private meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROME -- President Donald Trump continued his nine day foreign trip at the Vatican where he was welcomed by the Swiss Guard and then taken to meet Pope Francis.

The President said the experience was an honor as the two men shook hands and posed for photographs ahead of a private meeting.

The leaders also exchanged gifts. President Trump gave the Pontiff a first-edition, autographed set of Martin Luther King's writings while the Pope returned the gesture by presenting a medal by a Roman artist featuring an olive branch.

It's a symbol of peace.

"We can use peace," the President replied.

First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also joined the President at the Vatican.

President Trump told reporters his 30-minute conversation with the Pope was "fantastic", but wouldn't go into details about what was said.

In a statement, the Vatican said the two discussed promoting world peace and protecting Christians in the Middle East.