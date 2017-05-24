× Police: Body thrown from car near MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Authorities say a person has been found fatally shot, the body dumped from a car near a college campus in Tennessee.

The Daily News Journal reports that police in Murfreesboro went to an apartment complex near Middle Tennessee State University on Tuesday evening after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Police spokesman Kyle Evans said the officers found one victim dead who had been thrown from a vehicle.

Detectives don’t know whether the person was killed at the apartment complex or elsewhere.

No further information about the victim’s identity, age or gender has been released.