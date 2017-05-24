× More than 25,000 Graco car seats recalled

NEW YORK — Thousands of Graco car seats are being recalled over fears they may not adequately restrain children.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 25,000 seats are being recalled.

Officials said the seat webbing could tear during a crash.

The recall includes models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

The company will be providing a replacement harness free of charge.

Graco’s customer service department can be reached at 1-800-345-4109.