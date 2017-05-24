× Memphis family praying and hoping for justice during candlelight vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is praying and hoping for justice after their loved one was murdered on May 24, two years ago.

Candles, flags and balloons were all in the hands of family and friends who gathered to celebrate the life of Sgt. Calvin Whilhite Jr.

His parents, Valerie and Eric Henderson, say their lives have been turned upside down ever since.

“It’s hard, we can’t sleep, we haven’t had a good night’s rest since this happened because the killer might be right here amongst us,” said Valerie Henderson.

The 26-year-old was walking down 4th Street and MLK with his girlfriend when he got into an argument with two men in a car. The couple tried to avoid the confrontation by crossing the street, but the driver opened fire, killing Whilhite.

“Those cowards could’ve just drove away,” said Valerie Henderson.

“He was a U.S. soldier, he fought for the country and he was getting ready to go to Afghanistan, and to get slain in the streets is really heartbreaking,” said Eric Henderson.

Two years later, no arrests have been made in connection to the murder.

His parents tell WREG they’re doing everything they can to help police find the killers. Even creating a television ad with pictures of Whilhite and pictures of the suspects’ car. They’re also offering a $20,000 reward through CrimeStoppers.

“We did a raffle to raise money for that, we’ve put fliers out and posted them on the intersections,” said Valerie Henderson.

“We’re going to go through all the means necessary to catch the killer, if he’s watching. … He will be caught because we’re a family of faith,” said Eric Henderson. “We believe in lord and savior Jesus Christ, that he will be caught.”

Calvin’s parents told WREG they just want closure, so if you have any information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.