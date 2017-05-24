Memphis Animal Services using Nextdoor to reach more pet owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The city of Memphis is using social media to help reunite you with your pet.

Memphis Animal Services is now using the popular Nextdoor application on your smartphone or computer to hopefully help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Pets are our best friends and part of our families. When we lose them it’s heartbreaking.

We’re used to seeing signs posted on bulletin boards or around the neighborhood, but now you can see them on your cellphone or computer screen, using Nextdoor.

Nextdoor is a social media site that allows neighbors in specific areas alert each other of something going on and talk to one another.

"This is a way for us to directly connect with citizens through a social media platform," explained Alexis Pugh, director of Memphis Animal Services.

The City of Memphis is already communicating with neighborhoods through the site, and Memphis Animal Services started utilizing the application earlier this month.

Pugh explained how it works.

"Give them a listing every single day of the animals that were found or picked up by our officers in that neighborhood specifically because we felt we’re going to have a better chance of getting that animal back home if we’re relying on that pet's actual physical neighbors to say, ‘I know Spot, I know Fluffy, I know Bob the dog and I know where Bob the dog lives.’”

Pugh said depending on the day of the week they can have anywhere between 30 to 50 animals brought in that were either picked up off the streets or brought in by good Samaritans so the need for more eyes looking at the animals is there.

"It also helps us in achieving our goals of reducing and eventually ending time and space euthanasia because this will mean a shorter length of stay. The faster we get these pets back home that means more kennel space we have," she said.

Pugh said since MAS began using Nextdoor this month it is tough to tell if there have been success stories, but it gets a conversation started between neighbors and reminds them to be on the lookout.

"If one pet was reunited because of the success of this effort, it was a success all around.”