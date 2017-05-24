× Manchester Police arrest three in connection to deadly attack

MANCHESTER — Police in Manchester made three more arrests Wednesday morning in connection to a deadly attack at the local arena, CBS News is reporting.

Authorities have not released any information on those individuals.

The attacker who killed 22 including children and injured 64 others was identified on Tuesday as Salman Abedi. His 23-year-old brother was also arrested the same day, the BBC said.

So far, only a several of the victims of the attack have been identified: Saffie Roussos, Lisa Lees, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, Martyn Hett, Olivia Campbell, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Georgina Callander, Marcin Klis and Angelika Klis.

The youngest, Roussos, was only 8 years old.

The BBC said there are reports that some people are still missing.