Liberty Bowl Stadium adopts new bag policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Bowl Stadium is implementing a new bag policy for the upcoming season.

The new policy only allows guests to carry bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that does not exceed 12″x6″x12″, a gallon size freezer bag or a small clutch about the size of your hand.

Purses larger than a clutch, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, computer bags, diaper bags, binocular cases and cameras bags are prohibited.

“This is about both safety and improving the overall fan experience,” said Thomas Carrier, the stadium’s general manager. “Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium frequently reviews its public safety and stadium security policies looking for ways to improve them. The most recent review concluded that there is a need to adjust our policy to enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient by limiting the size and style of bags carried into the stadium. This proactive measure will enhance safety inside and outside the stadium, and speed the security screening process for all fans.”

The Liberty Bowl said the policy is in line with policies set by the NFL.