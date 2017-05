× Habitual drug offender sentenced to 25 years

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County officials say an habitual drug offender is now headed to prison.

A judge sentenced 45-year-old Keith “Kee Kee” Brown to 25 years for cocaine charges.

Investigators said the Covington man was busted in an undercover operation last year.

Brown reportedly has a history of criminal convictions and was on supervised state probation at the time of that crime.