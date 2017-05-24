× Governor Haslam to sign Tennessee Reconnect Bill into law in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will be in Memphis to sign the Tennessee Reconnect Bill into law.

The ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

Tennessee Reconnect provides free community college to adults who qualify.

It’s an expansion of the Tennessee Promise program that provides free tuition to high school graduates.

“In Tennessee, we’ve determined that the best jobs plan is an education plan. If we want to have jobs ready for Tennesseans, we have to make sure that Tennesseans are ready for jobs, and there is no smarter investment than increasing access to high quality education,” Haslam said in a previous news release.

Tennessee is the first state in the nation to offer all citizens the chance to earn a degree or certificate free of tuition and fees.