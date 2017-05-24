× Collierville dispatcher recognized for saving a life

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A dispatcher with the Collierville Police Department is being recognized after she was able to use her training to save a life.

On April 17, Alex Javer was working as usual when she suddenly received a frantic 911 call.

The elderly man on the other end of the line said his wife was choking on a piece of meat.

Encouraging him, Javer walked the husband through the Heimlech maneuver.

After performing the move seven times, the piece of meat was dislodged.

“CPR calls are few and far between,” said Javer, “but I was able to stay calm and do what I needed to

do. It was after the call was over that I felt the need to calm down.”

She received a letter of commendation from the department for staying calm and helping the couple through their emergency.

All dispatchers are trained to perform these life-saving maneuvers and are certified as EMDs.