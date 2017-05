× 15-year-old airlifted to hospital after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been shot.

Police are not sure where the shooting happened but said the 15-year-old victim was airlifted from St. Francis Hospital to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

We don’t know the condition of the 15-year-old at this time.

Police said they don’t know if this shooting is related to a shooting on Foxdale Road.