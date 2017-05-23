Workers lift car of 61-year-old pinned underneath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man standing on a street corner was saved by good Samaritans after being caught in the middle of a two car crash.

Two men in a stolen van ran a red light and hit a woman driving a Cadillac.

Both vehicles headed right for the victim who standing on the street corner.

At first, he couldn't figure out which way to run and was nearly pinned between the two vehicles.

The car ended up landing on top of him.

That's when witnesses rushed to help.

A group of men in the area helped lift the car off the 61-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

No word if the crooks were caught.