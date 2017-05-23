× Victim describes scene at vigil when shots rang out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Instead of candles — flashing police lights. Instead of songs, stories and prayers — sirens.

“It was scary. It was really scary because you got babies out there and all the kids out there. You know older peoples out there. When that took place everybody just runnin’ for cover. Children was fallin’, baby was hollerin’, just disaster out there.”

Tonight, Devita Baines, Myneisha Johnson’s godmother, calls herself blessed. She’s recovering after one of the dozens of bullets shot into the crowd grazed her leg.

She said she showed up to the vigil just minutes before she was hit.

“I knew right then, I started praying while I was on the ground.”

Baines, like the dozens of other family members and friends, came to remember the Booker T. Washington High School student they loved so much and who taken too soon. Friends said they had just started lighting candles when dozens of gunshots popped off.

“It’s sad. It’s sad. Make no sense.”