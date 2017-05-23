Thieves break through concrete walls to steal cigarettes, lottery tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for brazen thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets from a local convenience store.

Using a sledgehammer, the crooks made their way inside the Shop and Save in the 1000 block of South Third Friday night through a concrete wall.

Surveillance pictures showed the suspects wearing gloves and using trash bags as they made their getaway with $17,000 worth of cigarettes.

Video from the Express Mart on Knight Arnold Road showed thieves also breaking in through a concrete wall using a sledgehammer three weeks ago.

Their target: cigarettes and lottery tickets.

“If you`re breaking in, you`re disrespecting people`s property. You have disrespect for the law and no regards for anybody,” said Express Mart Owner Abdul Elayn. “It doesn`t matter what they use as long as they get in.”

Elayn said the men came in through the bathroom wall.

“So they tried to break-in here and then they hit the cooler which has a wall made out of steel so they switched to this side and knocked this part out and from there they got inside.”

The crooks left a mess both inside and outside the store.

“They banged on the door and they couldn`t break it so they damaged the door, and when they got in somehow they stepped all over machines including the pizza machines,” said Elayn.

“Everything was on the floor including this machine here.”

The thieves are still on the run.

If you recognize these two men or know anything about either crime, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.