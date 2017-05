× Police: Oxford man strangles, pistol whips ex-girlfriend

OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford woman is recovering after she was attacked over the weekend.

According to police, Shawn McIntosh strangled his ex-girlfriend and slapped her with a pistol during a domestic violence incident on Saturday.

Officers served an arrest warrant Monday.

McIntosh was booked into jail and charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

The victim, authorities said, is expected to be okay.