× Person shot outside AutoZone on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at a local AutoZone.

The store is located in the 2300 block of Lamar Avenue.

A witness told WREG a car in the parking lot was struck by gunfire.

At least one person was shot, but their condition has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.