Person shot multiple times at Northaven home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person has been shot at a home in the Northaven area of Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday evening in the 5200 block of Breckenwood Drive. Neighbors told WREG they heard four to six gunshots around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was first driven to a nearby fire station but was then transported to the hospital, an SCSO spokesman said.

The suspect is not yet in custody, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he barricaded himself inside another home.

Deputies are on the scene investigating, and WREG is also there to bring you the latest updates.