× MPD investigating shootings in Frayser, Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a pair of shootings overnight.

The first shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Harvester Lane in Frayser.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

So far, police haven’t released any information about the victim’s condition or any details about what led to the shooting.

The second shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Cristil St. in Fox Meadows.

Police say a man was taken to the Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about either of these shootings.