MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a job? MATA will be holding two job fairs this week.

The company said they are in need of bus operators, bus maintenance operations managers, electro-mechanics, diesel mechanics, dispatchers and information specialists.

The job fair will be held both Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Levee and Watkins.

