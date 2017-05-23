× Manchester shopping center evacuated, 1 detained

MANCHESTER — Multiple sources are reporting a shopping center in Manchester was evacuated Tuesday just hours after a deadly attack at a concert that killed 22 people.

According to Metro, initial reports indicated there was a suspicious object in the food court area at Arndale Centre and a loud bang.

Witnesses said hundreds were seen fleeing the area.

Armed officers were called to the scene and have arrested a man on the scene.

They do not believe the incident is connected to last night’s attack.