Local leaders discuss plans to tackle crime after multiple shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday night a prayer meeting is being held in South Memphis where a young woman was killed last year, and even last night what was supposed to be a peaceful vigil was interrupted by gunfire.

Leaders said they're trying to combat the problem.

The facts hard to swallow. Monday night three people were shot in the city of Memphis while they were attending a candlelight vigil to remember 18-year-old Myneisha Johnson, who was killed a year ago.

Memphis Shelby Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons knows there's a problem.

"It's unacceptable. Obviously. We have a crime rate that is too high. In particular we have certain neighborhoods of our city where the crime rate is simply unacceptable," he said.

Tuesday Gibbons and Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke to members of the Rotary Club about what they're doing to try to combat the problem, explaining their 2017 to 2021 crime plan.

Gibbons says he's encouraged by the larger number of police recruiting classes and says community investment is key.

"What we're really focusing on is having more neighborhoods organize, have more effective neighborhood watch for example."

District Attorney Amy Weirich said they also have a prosecutor assigned to several police precincts. She's also put together a team of 14 attorneys.

"Everything that happens in this geographic area, whether its drunk driving or whether it's murder and everything in between, your special team of prosecutors are responsible for. What we hope to accomplish is building community relations, getting out of 201 Poplar. Back into the neighborhoods and communities."