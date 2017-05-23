× James Bond’s Sir Roger Moore dies at 89

LONDON — Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing secret agent James Bond, has passed away.

His family made the announcement on his Twitter page.

“It is with heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

The family is planning on having a private funeral service in Monaco.

Moore stared in several Bond films including Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me and The Man with the Golden Gun.

Moore was 89 years old.

