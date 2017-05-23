× ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester attack, suspected bomber identified

MANCHESTER — CBS News can now confirm authorities believe the suspect responsible for the deadly Manchester Arena attack is 23-year-old Salman Abedi.

Authorities said the suspect is known to them, but wouldn’t release further details.

This comes just after ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing which claimed the lives of 22 people, including children. Dozens others were injured.

A second 23-year-old was also arrested Tuesday in South Manchester.

Monday night’s attack was carried out by a lone suspect, but officials are trying to figure out who knew about the attack before hand and if there was a network of people helping.