Detectives searching for car thieves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a car.

According to police, the victim pulled into the Valero gas station parking lot in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Road and went inside to purchase a few items.

When she returned the 2006 Infiniti G35 had been stolen.

The woman admitted to leaving the keys in the ignition while she went inside.

Several days later, the car was located behind the Elliston Baptist Church on Elliston.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle had been completely stripped by three suspects.

If you can identify any of the men, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.