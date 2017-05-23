× Detectives make arrest in 2016 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of Tevin Savage back in 2016.

Authorities said Savage was taking a friend to work when he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting a Corvette.

Savage reportedly sped up and then slammed on his brakes.

As he pulled up next to Savage’s car, the suspect opened fire causing the Savage to hit a metal cable barrier.

The suspect reportedly shot at the victim’s car at least five times.

Savage was hit once in the arm, twice in the chest and once in the back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Derrick Hester Jr. on May 11.

Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault among other charges.

His bond has been set at $2.4 million.

Police are still searching for another person of interest who was in the Corvette at the time of the shooting.

If you can help, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 222-5600.